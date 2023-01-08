WWE Legend Interested In Facing Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair's recent return to the ring has got the wrestling world talking, as she won the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship on her first night back against Ronda Rousey. While fans are now excited to see "The Queen" work against some of the current talent on the roster such as Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez, she recently spoke to "WWE's The Bump" about several legends she wants to face.

Mickie James, Lita, and Michelle McCool were all names that she mentioned, and the latter saw that interview and took the time to respond. McCool made it clear on Twitter that she is open to the idea of them competing against each other, letting Stephanie McMahon and Triple H know as she said, "Real Talk....RESPECT! Oh.....& I stay ready for anytime @wwe @TripleH or @StephMcMahon call! #FlawlessQueen."

McCool brought her in-ring career to an end in 2011 as a full-time talent, but since that point, she has returned three times for one-off appearances. The former two-time Women's and Divas Champion first returned to the ring at the 2018 Royal Rumble, and she then competed in the 20-woman battle royal at WWE's Evolution premium live event. Her most recent performance was in the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match where McCool proved she is still capable of putting on a great performance, lasting just over 20 minutes in that bout.

While McCool is seemingly open to facing the Four Horsewoman, in the past she has also named Bianca Belair as a dream opponent if she was to get back into the ring again for one more match.