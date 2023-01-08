MJF Lists The Media Companies He Loves

Over the weekend, Maxwell Jacob Friedman once again gave another example of why he's one of the best heels in pro wrestling right now. The AEW World Champion shared his "favorite" media companies, the same companies that CNBC noted could be potential buyers of WWE.

"I feel like I don't talk enough about how much I love Comcast (NBC Universal), Fox, Disney, Warner Bros Discovery, Netflix, Amazon, Endeavor Group Holdings, And Liberty Media," tweeted MJF.

Vince McMahon officially came out of retirement on Friday, after less than 6 months, to return to the WWE board of directors as the "executive chairman." McMahon returned to potentially sell WWE, ahead of the company's renewal media rights deal. As reported earlier, WWE hired JPMorgan to advise the company on a potential sale.

While MJF may be busy right now trolling the latest news about WWE, he does have one thing he should be worrying about and that is Bryan Danielson. On the January 4 episode of "Dynamite," after he defeated Tony Nese, Danielson challenged MJF for a title match. The two are set to face each other for the AEW World Championship at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 5.

The future title match could be a 60-minute iron match, though only if Danielson can win a match every week from now until February 8. His opponents of course will be handpicked by MJF. The last time that MJF defended the AEW World Championship was in December 2022 at "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming" against Ricky Starks. MJF has been the AEW World Champion since defeating Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear 2022.