Saxon Huxley Addresses Whether WWE Killed The UK Indie Scene

In 2018, WWE officially launched their first-ever brand in the United Kingdom known as "NXT UK." During the first few months of the brand's existence, talent were regularly allowed to compete on other independent shows across Europe, however, that eventually ended. As a result of WWE not allowing "NXT UK" talent to compete across the UK indies, some fans have expressed their feelings about believing WWE harmed the UK indie scene.

Former "NXT UK" wrestler Saxon Huxley revealed whether or not he believes WWE killed the UK indie scene. "I don't see it like that, I can understand why some people see it like that," Huxley said appearing on "SO CATCH by Hal 2." "They created a Performance Center in the United Kingdom. I think they, they took a bunch of us, myself included, we got trained in just the best possible way by the best possible people ... Now, there are a lot of us who can sort of help the scene and work with people again ... I think just having WWE putting their stamp in training a lot of people in the UK is only going to make everyone a better wrestler."

After being around for nearly four years, WWE officially closed down the "NXT UK" brand and have shared their intention of widening the brand's scope as "NXT Europe." In closing down "NXT UK," many of the wrestlers from that brand found themselves released from the company such as Huxley and Trent Seven. Huxley addressed what he has heard regarding the future of "NXT Europe" as someone who does not work for WWE anymore. "I have heard, no, nothing, just what they officially put out," Huxley said. "I hope something happens because the European scene could benefit from that."