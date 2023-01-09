Jimmy Korderas Has Suggestion For AEW Battle Of The Belts

Friday night saw the latest installment of AEW Battle Of The Belts take place, with this being the fifth time that Tony Khan has put the special together. However, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas questioned if the slot directly after "AEW Rampage" was the "right time" to put on the show during his latest "Reffin Rant." It was a busy day for professional wrestling as "WWE SmackDown" and "Rampage" proceeded AEW's special event, which saw The Acclaimed, Orange Cassidy, and Jade Cargill all retain their respective titles. Because there was so much going on already that day, Korderas believes that there was a better night that the company could have used.

"Maybe it could have been moved to Wednesday night after Dynamite, maybe that would have been a better place," he suggested. "Because that's when their biggest audience is for AEW on Wednesday night ... That maybe would have been a better spot for it as opposed to Friday nights where they would have had a lower audience, especially after this was the fourth hour of wrestling on a Friday night."

Saturday night was another option that Korderas suggested for the company, but overall he believes Wednesday "would have been a better choice," simply because this is when AEW draws in its biggest audience from a television perspective. However, AEW has already confirmed that Battle Of The Belts VI will be taking place on April 7 from Kingston, Rhode Island, and will once again be after "Rampage."



