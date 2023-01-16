Bloopers That Make Us Love WWE Even More

On the day of a WWE event, talent will spend hours before bell time prepping for their segment on the card. Warm ups, rehearsals, and discussions with those involved in a match, such as other wrestlers and agents, transpire to lay out what each participant will do and when. Matches featuring weapons will often have them gimmicked beforehand to ensure the competitor's safety and they work effectively, such as scoring the inside of a guitar. They are a collaboration between groups of performers and behind-the-scenes staff whose goal is to make a quality product that fans would want to return the next time they're in town.

Even with all the prep time in the world, things will still go wrong, as is the nature of a live performance. Someone will miss their cue, stammer over their words, or trip for seemingly no reason — all of it potentially being on camera in front of a large crowd. Live feeds may capture these mistakes, with production cutting to a different angle and will likely edit out the mishap in a future cut. Even commentators are inclined to provide their take on the events being presented before them, as some botches are so shocking that they can't be ignored. While it made some of them look foolish, these superstars were able to dust themselves off and continue with the show to satisfy the fans. Here are 15 bloopers that make us love WWE even more after watching them.