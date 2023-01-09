Da Party Release First Single

Whether it is John Cena's rap music, Mickie James' country tunes, or Chris Jericho belting out songs with Fozzy, or even Cyndi Lauper's Rock n' Wrestling connection, the link between wrestling and music is ever-present. Joining the choir, popular group Da Party have released a song of their own, "Can't Stop Da Party," which is now available on music streaming services, such as Spotify, Apple, and Amazon Music.

Da Party is a group of legitimate friends that fans became connected to through Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, with The New Day star being joined by Tyler Breeze, Adam Cole, and Claudio Castagnoli in this group. While they all got to meet each other via professional wrestling, they happen to share a common bond of their love of video games and Uno, and now they can all proclaim to be singers as well.

Alongside the four wrestlers is Harley Cameron, who provides another voice in the song. She is also a professional wrestler but has links with the music business as well, which has connected back to wrestling at times. For Halloween in 2022 WWE dropped a music video of Shotzi and Scarlett singing "I Put A Spell On You," and the WWE Superstars were joined by Cameron. Meanwhile, she also has a song called "The IInspiration" which was used by Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay during their time in Impact Wrestling as their entrance theme.

Da Party have been sharing teases for the musical adventures recently with images of them in the music studio getting people talking on Twitter. It now remains to see if the four men will continue in the music world and create more songs down the line, or if they will stick to video games and wrestling.