Eric Bischoff Gives Update On His Pro Wrestling Future

Last week, former Senior Vice President of WCW Eric Bischoff announced he'd be stepping back inside a wrestling ring on February 11 to share a card with WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco — as well as their sons Garrett Bischoff and Wes Brisco. But does that mean we should expect to see more of him around the squared circle going forward?

On a bonus episode of "After 83 Weeks" this week, when asked whether or not he'd return to Impact Wrestling if the offer was right, he was pretty clear on his future in professional wrestling. "As a career move at this stage of my life, do I want to get involved full-time in wrestling, doing anything like that? Absolutely not," noting that he's worked the way he has to live the life he has now. He said that he has no interest in leaving that, especially for any long-term commitments.

Behind the scenes, Bischoff served as an Executive Producer for then-TNA starting in October of 2009. However, in late-2013, he was sent home to wait out the remainder of his contract. In a 2019 interview, he described working for the company as "very regrettable." But that's not to say he's ruling out a one-off appearance here or there down the road.

"There's always an opportunity for the phone to ring and say, 'Hey, I got an idea. You want to come in and say hello to some people and have some fun?' Sure, I'll do that!" he continued. Bischoff was last seen in WWE last year on the January 21 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Before that, he also appeared a handful of times for AEW. "It's always fun to fly out somewhere, hang out, go out and play around in front of a TV camera, have some fun, and go home."

