Saraya Doesn't Understand 'Tribal Fans' Issue With AEW

It's a big week for AEW star Saraya, who will be taking part in her second match back since her return to the ring this past November, teaming with Toni Storm to take on Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter this Wednesday on "Dynamite." But while the attention is on that match, and who may or may not be getting involved, Saraya took some time, while speaking with Metro UK, to reflect on her initial thoughts about AEW, which launched back in 2019 while Saraya was still with WWE, working under the name Paige.

"When AEW started, you're kinda like, 'Ooh, what's going on over there?'" Saraya said. "It's like the movie, the bad boy with a leather jacket and a cigarette, kinda cruising in the background like, 'Who's that bad boy?'

"You're definitely intrigued by the company! Just seeing how quickly in three years that it's built – I'm like, this company! You have the bad, tribal fans, but whether you like them or not you can't fault how amazing it is to become another 'Goliath' company like that."

Saraya then circled back to the tribalism in the wrestling fanbase that has risen up since AEW started. Putting over how important it is that there are now two major companies in the U.S. for wrestlers to work for, Saraya doesn't get why there are so many people unhappy that AEW is continuing to grow and succeed.

'There's another big stage and I feel like that's so amazing, I don't understand why people get so upset by that," Saraya said. "AEW's a 'Goliath' company, this is huge, this is amazing."