Brian Myers Gives Contract Update And Talks Possible WWE Return

Since being released from WWE on April 15, 2020, Brian Myers has found a home in Impact Wrestling — winning the Impact Digital Media Championship in 2022. However, with many previously released stars returning to WWE under the Triple H regime, Brian Myers's name has since popped up a name following fans are curious about following rumors of Impact tag team partner Matt Cardona possibly making his way back to WWE.

Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," former "Raw" Tag Team Champion Myers addressed whether or not he would ever return to WWE and how he believes former CEO and Chairman of the Board Vince McMahon viewed him during his latest WWE tenure. "That's a never say never scenario, right, for everybody," Myers said. "I think I always was a Vince guy. I think he was always a fan of me, or could rely on me, or could trust in me to get done what he wanted done ... I just became like his go-to, good-hand guy that like, if he needed something done it was me."

Myers has found success in Impact along with winning the Digital Media title — he has picked up major victories over the likes of Josh Alexander and Rich Swann. Later, Myers confirmed his current status with Impact Wrestling and revealed if he believes he still has something to prove. "Life is certainly good, just re-signed with Impact Wrestling," Myers said. "I've got all my eggs in that basket right now, you know? I'll be 38 this year and I still feel like I'm in the prime of my career. So, I'm, I've got a real chip on my shoulder."

