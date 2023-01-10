WWE HOFer Thinks Mercedes Mone Has Set New Precedent For Women

One of the most important trailblazers in the history of women's professional wrestling is applauding Mercedes Mone's recent decision to leave WWE and pursue an independent career.

In a recent interview on the "Going Broadway" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Debrah Miceli (aka "Madusa," "Alundra Blayze") said that Mone "set a precedent" for other women in pro wrestling by walking away from WWE and successfully making a splash elsewhere with her NJPW debut last week.

"Mercedes' decision, whatever that was, has set a precedent I feel is a blueprint of an action that should be taken by women if you want control of your own destiny," said Miceli, who was once the first American wrestler to sign with now-defunct All Japan Women's Pro-Wrestling promotion back in the late 1980s.

"You need to take control of your own life –- with respect to what's going on and what you signed up for, absolutely, but keep your integrity intact," she continued. "Never sell your integrity, because once you do, you've lost everything."

Miceli should know, too. The former WWF and AWA Women's Champion made one of the most famous career changes in the wrestling history books when she arrived on "WCW Monday Nitro" in late 1995 and threw the WWF Women's Championship in a trash can, denouncing her former company.

Mone's exit from WWE involved burning far fewer bridges with the former Sasha Banks even thanking her former employer and colleagues on Twitter before her Wrestle Kingdom appearance. But her decision to leave a secure main event spot at WWE to pursue a more creatively satisfying path has those around the business praising her bravado.