Wrestling World Reacts To Stephanie McMahon's WWE Departure

Wrestlers and wrestling personalities are reacting in real-time to the news of Stephanie McMahon's abrupt departure as WWE's Chairwoman Co-CEO.

Among those leading the tributes is two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who refused to speculate on the reasons for Stephanie stepping down from both her executive role and WWE's Board of Directors.

"I Don't Pretend To Know How Or Why Stephanie Has Resigned From Her Position," Flair wrote on Twitter. "I Will Tell You That Undoubtedly She Is An AWESOME WOMAN That I Met At 12 Years Of Age. Incredibly Talented, Beautiful To Know! A Role Model To All Young Woman And SIMPLY PUT THE BEST! Keep Kicking Ass!"

While Lance Storm wrote "Steph was always great to work with" during his time in WWE as both a wrestler and producer/road agent, The Bollywood Boyz echoed a similar sentiment about their five-year stint with the company.

"Thank you for everything and thank you for always being so great to us," the Canadian-Indian brothers wrote on Twitter.

The likes of CJ Perry (FKA Lana), WWE superstar Carmella and WWE on-air authority figure Adam Pearce would also send out "Thank you" messages to Stephanie.

Meanwhile, WWE referee Jesikka Carr referred to the departing WWE executive as a role model.

"There aren't many people who I admire or want to model myself after more," Carr tweeted. "Thank you Stephanie."

Finally, NJPW English commentator Kevin Kelly had a rather sarcastic take on the developing story.

"So did Vince sell to the Saudis or what?" the former WWE announcer asked via Twitter.



Kelly was likely making a reference to certain restrictions faced by women in Saudi Arabia while acknowledging reports of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund emerging as a possible suitor to purchase WWE.

As noted earlier, several WWE talents are reportedly "in a state of confusion" upon hearing the news of Stephanie's departure. WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon and CEO Nick Khan have also issued statements on Stephanie's exit and drastic changes to the Board.