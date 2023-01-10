SEC Declines To Comment On Possible Vince McMahon Investigation

2023 is already a newsworthy year for WWE and the McMahon family. Last week, Vince McMahon announced his intentions of returning to the company in order to help the company pursue a sale. McMahon later reinstated himself to WWE's Board of Directors.

Now, in the second week of 2023, Vince has been elected as the Executive Chairman of the Board. In another bombshell move that came to light Tuesday evening, his daughter, Stephanie McMahon announced that she has stepped down as the co-CEO of WWE. Nick Khan is now alone in the role as the company's CEO.

Before all of this news broke, Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reported Tuesday morning that the Securities and Exchanges Commission had declined to give an update on any investigations involving Vince McMahon or WWE.

After Thurston asked if there were any ongoing investigations, an SEC spokesperson responded, "The SEC does not comment on the existence or nonexistence of a possible investigation."

According to a letter that was sent to McMahon from the WWE Board of Directors on December 27, there is an ongoing investigation. In the letter, the board members didn't feel that he should return due to the pending "government investigations" of his conduct from the U.S. Attorney's Office and SEC. As noted, back in July 2022, at the time the SEC and federal prosecutors were actively looking into the more than 12 million in "hush money" that McMahon reportedly paid to former female employees to silence allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment.