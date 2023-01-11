Anthony Bowens Teases 'Something Very Fun' For Upcoming AEW Show

If you ask around, you'll find that just about everyone loves The Acclaimed, the current AEW World Tag Team Champions, made up of Anthony Bowens and Max Caster. The Acclaimed was recently able to hold off the threat of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal to retain their tag titles on the January 4 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

In the months since coming to Billy Gunn's aid back in August, they've seen the popularity of "Daddy Ass" skyrocket. But according to Bowens, the fun is just getting started. This week's "Dynamite" will come to us live from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, and if his word is anything to go by, The Acclaimed are preparing for something special.

"They were crazy last year at The Forum," Bowens said of the LA crowd in an interview with Screen Rant. "They were loud, they were passionate, they were just very excited to have AEW wrestling there for the first time." That first go around, though, he wasn't able to take in the crowd from inside the ring. Wednesday night promises to be a different story.

"We'll be a part of the festivities in a way, which I can't reveal yet," he continued. "We have something very fun planned." Bowens added it's been fun going to work and Wednesday night will be no different. He's excited to get out there and is looking forward to the kind of energy the crowd will bring, which always feels that little bit stronger in bigger arenas like the Forum.

"The energy there is electric," he added, before praising the creativity he notices from the fans between seeing scissors, foam fingers, and varying signs. "The fact that people are taking the time to craft these custom scissors, it's absolutely incredible."