AEW Dynamite Preview (1/11): Jon Moxley Vs. Hangman Adam Page, Saraya & Toni Storm Vs. Jamie Hayter & Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., More

All Elite Wrestling officially launched four years ago this week, and to celebrate such a milestone, AEW CEO Tony Khan has come through with another stacked card for tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite" from Los Angeles.

The final match in the Best-of-7 series for the AEW Trios World Championship will go down. The reigning champions Death Triangle will take on The Elite in an Escalera de la Muerte (Ladder Match). After falling behind in the series, The Elite managed to tie the score at three a piece two weeks ago to set up tonight's culminating battle.

Saraya will return to the ring for her first match since making her successful return to wrestling at Full Gear back in November. Following weeks of speculation, Toni Storm was named as Saraya's mystery tag team partner to face AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. — although rumors persist about Mercedes Mone still conceivably being involved. Furthermore, "Hangman" Adam Page will finally get his hands on Jon Moxley having been ruled out of action for several months after being on the receiving end of a stiff Jon Moxley lariat during their AEW World Championship clash on the October 18, 2022, episode of "Dynamite."

AEW World Champion MJF recently informed Bryan Danielson that he had to earn No. 1 contender's status if he wanted a shot at the title. As a result, "The American Dragon" will face Konosuke Takeshita for the first time as he seeks to string a run of victories together to ascend the ranks. Also, Big Bill and Lee Moriarty of The Firm will take on the team of Jungle Boy and FTW Champion HOOK — cleverly known as JungleHOOK. Lastly, we will hear from the Jericho Appreciation Society following their surprise appearance at Pro Wrestling Guerilla's Battle of Los Angeles event this past weekend.