WWE Superstars Predict WrestleMania 39 Main Event

WWE has been making headlines for the goings-on behind the scenes, but there also is plenty of excitement surrounding the roster. That is particularly true considering WrestleMania season is upon us with the Royal Rumble being the next premium live event. At that show, two wrestlers will punch their ticket for main event slots on the grandest stage of them all.

While fans have been speculating on who could headline WrestleMania 39 on April 1-2, with the likes of The Rock and Cody Rhodes being thrown around by the WWE Universe, the WWE Superstars themselves recently told WWE's social media who they think will get those opportunities.

AJ Styles made it clear that he wants to see a top women's match headline the show, as he said, "I can't be the only one that wants to see Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair." Rhea Ripley also predicted a women's match for one of the two main events by suggesting, "Myself, maybe against Bianca Belair." Seth Rollins was also looking at that division when he chose his wife, Becky Lynch, to face, "whoever she wants" in that top slot.

Of course, it's almost guaranteed that Roman Reigns will be involved in one of the two main event matches. "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Belair chose her husband, Montez Ford, as the person she thinks the "Tribal Chief" will square off against at WrestleMania. However, Bayley went with a more old-school approach by predicting that Reigns will face John Cena, who scored a victory over Reigns on the final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022, as he and Kevin Owens defeated The Bloodline leader and Sami Zayn.