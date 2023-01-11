Akira Tozawa And Others Reportedly Had Plans Scrapped On WWE Raw

WWE scripts tend to change less at the last minute nowadays with Paul "Triple H" Levesque at the helm, however, that doesn't mean that everything planned for a show takes place, as was the case on "WWE Raw" this week. There were several aspects of the original script that ended up being tweaked, according to Fightful.

One of those changes involved the main event segment, which was a tag team turmoil match to determine the number one contenders for the "Raw" Tag Team Championship. This was won by The Judgment Day after they were able to defeat The O.C., Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, The Alpha Academy, and finally The Street Profits, who went to the ring without anyone by their side despite the fact Akira Tozawa was originally planned to accompany them. The former 24/7 and Cruiserweight Champion has been working with the Profits as of late, competing alongside them in six-man tag team matches while also being in their corner at ringside. He could have come in handy for this one since their opponents had Rhea Ripley outside the ring, but things ended up being changed.

Despite that, Tozawa was still in action for those live in attendance, as he competed against "WWE NXT" superstar Odyssey Jones for Main Event. Another "NXT" star was involved in that show too, as Von Wagner faced Mustafa Ali. The Usos ended up appearing at the end of "Raw" to confront their new challengers, even though Adam Pearce had kicked them out earlier in the night. This was another change in the script, as they were originally going to accompany Bloodline member Solo Sikoa for his match against Dolph Ziggler.