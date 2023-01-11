Backstage Clarification On Mia Yim's New Ring Name

WWE has been flip-flopping on what to call Mia Yim since her return to the company months ago. WWE announcers have continued to stumble with apparent uncertainty over if she's Mia Yim or Michin or both. This week on "Raw," Corey Graves repeatedly referred to The OC member as Mia Yim. Yet, during her entrance, "Michin" was plastered across the Titantron while the ringside announcer referred to her as "Michin Mia Yim." Bayley, her opponent, only referred to her as "Michin."

But, according to Fightful, despite any on-screen confusion, Michin is still officially only listed by her singular nickname backstage.

The wrestler, whose real name is Stephanie Lee, has gone by a handful of in-ring names throughout her career, including "Jade" when she worked with IMPACT Wrestling throughout the mid-2010s. "Mia Yim" was the first name Lee used when she began her pro wrestling career at 18 years old, and it's also the name she used during her initial run with WWE from 2018 until late-2021. Lee continued going by "Mia Yim" when she went back to the independents, including appearances with Impact.

Karl Anderson began referring to Lee as "Michin" when she returned to WWE in mid-November and joined The O.C. She told backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley it meant "crazy" in Korean. "It's kind of a nickname," she said. WWE then changed her name to "Michin" on its website, before then changing it back. The head-spinning continues, though, as Lee's name remains listed as "Mia Yim" online, which runs contrary to her internal listing.