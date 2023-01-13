Anthony Bowens Thought 'What The Hell Is Happening?' During AEW Match

When The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens and Max Caster were put together on a whim by AEW owner Tony Khan, it was unclear how successful the duo would be. Caster's rapping abilities were always worth tuning in for, but it was rare that an Acclaimed match was must-see. That changed in 2022. The team had to adjust plans early on due to a knee injury to Bowens, but when he returned, Bowens and Caster began putting on some of the best matches of their respective careers. Moreover, their alignment with Hall of Famer Billy Gunn (aka "Daddy Ass") captured the imagination of fans, as proven by the countless signs and deafening chants of "Oh, scissor me, Daddy!"

Bowens noticed how much things have changed since they first started with AEW, but it wasn't until the match between The Acclaimed and AEW Tag Team Champions Swerve in our Glory at All Out this past September 4 that he truly grasped the impact The Acclaimed has made on fans.

"It was a very, very wild time," Bowens said in an interview with Screen Rant Plus. "Going into All Out, Max and I knew we had a big opportunity to go out there and really show what we can do, especially on our biggest pay-per-view of the year, at All Out in Chicago. [Many] people were like, 'Well, why is this match even on the card? Blah, blah, blah, complaining about things. And we knew once we got out there that we were going to do something special."