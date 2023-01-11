Jimmy Korderas Questions Effort WWE Put Into Raw This Week

This week's "WWE Raw" saw The Judgment Day win a tag team turmoil match, Uncle Howdy confronting Alexa Bliss, and Bayley wrestling Mia Yim, but the show wasn't a hit with everybody. Former WWE official Jimmy Korderas acknowledged that "not every show can hit a home run every week" on his latest "Reffin Rant," but he still didn't excuse the product WWE put out on Monday.

Korderas praised the talent on the show, saying he thought everyone involved "worked very hard," but he noted that isn't always enough to guarantee a successful show, especially one that lasts three hours.

"I don't think they took a night off ... they got into their characters, we saw more storyline developments and that sort of thing," he said. "But it also felt like WWE didn't put their best foot forwards in presenting a show that kept you on the edge of your seat for most of the night. ... Don't get me wrong, there was a lot of good stuff on there."

While Korderas was impressed by certain elements of the show, he felt like WWE also "took it easy because of what was going on elsewhere on another channel," a reference to the college football national championship game. Of course, WWE competes against a variety of sports throughout the year, and there are times the company is well aware ratings will suffer because of it. However, Korderas believes that during those moments it is important to "put your best foot forwards and do your absolute best, even against stiff competition."

