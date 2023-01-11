Taya Valkyrie Throws Down Challenge For Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone is the talk of the wrestling world, since her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, putting to rest the rumor and speculation that followed her departure from WWE in 2022.

Former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie recently appeared on "Comedy Store Wrestling," and said that the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion is at the top of her list of dream matches.

"I'm going to say [Mercedes] because she's now out in the world and free to play," Taya said, noting it was more than just name value that Mone brings to the table. "She has a huge respect for Lucha Libre, which for me is something that is very important."

"Why not Mercedes Mone?" Valkyrie queried. "Mercedes, you know where to find me." Valkyrie was taken by Mone's debut in the Tokyo Dome.

"She came out looking like mon-ay," Valkyrie said. "She looked great. Even though that crowd wasn't being as loud as expected, I think she commanded that stage and walked that runway and killed it." Mone attacked IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI and will face the champion on February 18 at NJPW Battle In The Valley in San Jose, CA.

While Valkyrie is naming dream opponents, the former Impact Knockouts Champion recently said that -despite loving her in-ring career- she would like to learn the production side of the business, hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow former Impact Wrestling Knockout Champion Gail Kim, and noting that she's picked the brain of former WWE producer Jimmy Jacobs.