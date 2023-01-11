The Young Bucks Confirm Scrapped NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Plans

It was just last week when wrestling fans got to witness Kenny Omega take on Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship in the co-main event of NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17. What most didn't know though was that Omega was nearly joined in the Tokyo Dome by his fellow Elite, the Young Bucks.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions revealed just how close they were to making their own returns to NJPW. "We were actually asked to wrestle and be in Kenny's corner," said Nick Jackson. "But Matt and I had vacation plans that week. Maybe next year. Who knows?"

"We got a fantastic offer," Matt Jackson added. "Personally, the timing and the situation didn't fit for us. I'm sure one day you'll see us back in a NJPW ring."

Ultimately, Omega did just fine by himself, defeating Ospreay to win the IWGP United States Championship for the second time in his career, as well as remaining undefeated against Ospreay across two bouts. Needless to say, both Jacksons were quite impressed with what they saw in the match. "They killed it," Nick Jackson said. "What a match. Absolute classic."

The Bucks will now look to have a classic of their own with Omega in tow tonight on "AEW Dynamite." The Elite trio will battle the team of PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix — better known collectively as Death Triangle — in Escalera de la Muerte, a ladder match that will determine the winner of their Best-of-Seven series with the AEW World Trios Championship hanging in the balance.