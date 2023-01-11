William Regal's Official New WWE Title Reportedly Revealed

At the tail-end of last year, it was announced that William Regal had parted ways with AEW to pursue a return to WWE to work alongside his son, "NXT" superstar Charlie Dempsey. While he may have started his second stint in the company last week, he was not given an official title. However, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore as PWInsider is reporting that Regal will henceforth be known as the Vice President, Global Talent Development (a role that had previously been filled by current Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque).

Regal previously served on and off as a performer for WWE from 1998 until 2013 before transitioning into the role of on-screen General Manager of "NXT" and "205 Live". Additionally, he acted as a trainer at the Performance Center and was later named Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting in early 2018. He was released from his contract in January of last year along with several other "NXT" and Performance Center personnel for what was said to be due to budget cuts.

Regal debuted in AEW two months after his release at the "Revolution" pay-per-view and formed the Blackpool Combat Club that same night alongside Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta being added to the mix in the months that followed. Regal was officially written off AEW programming on the November 30 episode of "AEW Dynamite" after a brutal attack at the hands of current AEW World Champion, MJF.