WWE SEC Filing Clarifies Stephanie McMahon Resignation Timeline

Stephanie McMahon made waves through the professional wrestling world on Tuesday when she announced that she had stepped down from her post as Co-CEO of WWE following the reinstatement of Vince McMahon as Executive Chairman of the company's Board of Directors.

A report filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 11 has now helped to shed some light on the timeline of how the events went down, stating that Vince had been elected as Executive Chairman on January 9 while Stephanie was still a member of the board. Following the reinstatement, Stephanie "ceased to be Chairwoman of the Board" and handed in her resignation the following day, which led to Nick Khan "[assuming] the role of sole Chief Executive Officer of the company."

The SEC report also noted that Michelle McKenna, Steve Koonin, and Steve Pamon were the current individuals that made up the Audit Committee, the Governance and Nominating Committee, and the Compensation and Human Capital Committee. McKenna and Koonin were selected by the Board to serve on the Audit Committee and the Governance and Nominating Committee on the same day McMahon was reinstated while McKenna and Pamon were also chosen to serve on the Compensation and Human Capital Committee. Pamon, Koonin, and McKenna have been members of the Board since September 1, 2020, June 1, 2021, and September 16, 2022, respectively.

Stephanie was named Co-CEO of WWE and Co-Chair of the Board (alongside Khan) in July of last year after Vince announced his retirement following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment.