Former WWE Writer/Producer Robert Karpeles Discusses Vince McMahon's Return, Possible Ramifications, & More! - Exclusive

So you're writing, producing, right? Helping to bring the segments to life, everything like that. Who are some of the people you enjoyed working with?

I'm glad you used that, because bless his heart, our future Lord and Savior Tony Khan has a dislike of what he perceives as "WWE writers," which I think is something his product could definitely benefit from. And I think the more production people that go over from WWE there can talk to them about it. The idea of a writer in WWE is not, "I'm going to write out a nine-page soliloquy that I want Batista to go deliver on television." There's a small degree to that, but really you're given a grid and you're filling in the segments of the show, and you're building to a pay-per-view, and you are trying your best, in the Vince McMahon era, to say, "We have four weeks until No Mercy. We have this card. This card has been approved and is written in stone for now. We need to get there week one, two, three and four and map out how we're going to do that."

So I used to love when I would see all the criticism of, "there's no long-term booking, they don't know what they're doing." We try. You try to say, "here's where we're going to get to." When you get to TV, you are a producer in that you are running around with the script, wrangling talent, talking about what it is we're going to do, setting up the shot, getting the cameramen in place, getting the lighting in place and actually filming it. You are a writer/producer. There are production people who are on set, who are there, who are building the live show. But when it comes to the pre-tapes, when it comes to any of the vignettes, those are being done by people whose title is writer, but you really are a jack of all trades. And as a non-union company, that's part of the fun of it.

You are doing a little bit of everything. You may literally be physically helping to hold up lights or a boom mic while you're there. Whatever it takes to get something done, you learn. It's TV bootcamp. Anyone that works in television should have to do a stint in professional wrestling, because you can do anything after. I had to be an animal wrangler on one episode. We were in, I want to say it was Laredo, Texas. And the idea was JBL's limo could not come out in that building because it was a hockey rink and they were worried that the limo was going to break the ice. So we knew this in advance, so the idea was he was going to come out with a donkey, because he was feuding with Rey Mysterio, and he was going to be insensitive in a way you can't be in 2023.

So we had reached out to ... this guy Richie Posner ... anything you ask him to do, he's going to do and get for you. So we said, "Hey, we need a donkey." I get to the building, there's not one donkey waiting for me, there are three. And the animal wrangler is like, "Alright, which one do you want?" All of my decades of experience of how to pick the right camera-ready donkey. He's like, "Well, this one is too small. This one gets scared by loud noises." So based on the Goldilocks rule, all right, we found the donkey that's going on TV.