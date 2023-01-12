GUNTHER Addresses WWE Sale Rumors And Stephanie McMahon's Resignation

WWE has dominated wrestling headlines with Stephanie McMahon's resignation and rumors of the company being sold in the wake of Vince McMahon returning as Executive Chairman of the Board. There reportedly was uncertainty backstage as WWE talent learned of these developments when everyone else did. "The Dallas Morning News" recently interviewed WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and asked him about the recent corporate changes and sale rumors.

"I mean, rumors are rumors. And at the end of the day, I'm not the CEO, I'm a wrestler," GUNTHER said. "So, I focus on what I do in the ring and leave the business to the people that do business." When asked about Stephanie McMahon's resignation as co-CEO and Chairwoman, GUNTHER stated, "To be fair, I only had very brief interactions with her. She's always been very nice and very lovely. And yeah, I'm happy for her that she's going to be able now to take time off and enjoy time with her family. And yeah, I think you should be happy for anyone who's in a position to do that. All the best to her."

GUNTHER has primarily worked under the leadership of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque since signing with "NXT UK" in 2019. After a historic run as "NXT UK" Champion, GUNTHER transitioned to the "NXT" brand heading into 2022. Following WrestleMania 38, the Austrian powerhouse moved to "SmackDown" and beat Ricochet to win the Intercontinental title two months into his main roster tenure. After Vince McMahon initially announced his retirement, Imperium (GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci) was fully reunited on the main roster with Vinci debuting at WWE Clash at the Castle. The trio remains a regular fixture on the Friday night show.