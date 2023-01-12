AEW Acknowledges Black Warrior's Passing On FITE's Dynamite Feed

Amid all the craziness that's occurred in wrestling this past week, there's also been sadness, with the news that luchador Black Warrior passed away at the age of 54. Many in lucha libre circles have offered their condolences to Warrior's family, including Warrior's long-time rival Mistico, El Hijo del Santo, and WWE's Santos Escobar. Last night, despite Warrior rarely working in the U.S. during his near 40-year career, AEW acknowledged him as well.

On the FITE feed of last night's "AEW Dynamite" during the main event between The Elite and Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championship, AEW announcer Excalibur delivered the following message regarding Warrior:

"For our fans in Mexico, fans of lucha libre, we want to send our condolences to the fans, family, and friends of Black Warrior," Excalibur said. "A legendary luchador who just recently passed away."

Known for his bullet tope suicida, which earned him the nickname El Rey del Tope, Warrior's career highlight was his feud with the aforementioned Mistico, who many will remember for his run in WWE as the original Sin Cara. Their feud in 2006, which concluded after Mistico unmasked Warrior at the CMLL 73 Aniversario, is credited as launching Mistico's career as the top luchador in Mexico, a role he'd hold till signing with WWE in 2011.

CMLL, where Warrior achieved most his success during his career, held a tribute for the late luchador during their event in Arena Mexico this past Tuesday night. An emotional Mistico appeared on the show, wrestling in a main event trios match.