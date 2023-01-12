Dax Harwood Confirms Some In AEW Upset With His Podcast Comments

Dax Harwood, who recently started his own podcast called "FTR," caught some flack following the first episode for calling on CM Punk and The Elite to make things right following their backstage altercation at AEW All Out in September. After those comments made rounds, Punk responded by simply stating, "Duh" on Instagram, while "Wrestling Observer Radio" reported that "several" people in the AEW locker room were not happy with Harwood's suggestion. During the third episode of his podcast, Harwood addressed the criticism and issued apologies.

"First of all, for the first narrative about Punk, I can give you one-hundred percent, God's honest truth, he has never told me to say anything," Harwood said. "He's never expressed to me that he wants me to paint a certain narrative about him. I can also tell you, God's honest truth — and I hope he doesn't get mad at me for saying this because I love him and he is my best friend — but he told me, 'I haven't even listened to your podcast.' So for anybody thinking that, that's completely one-hundred percent wrong."

Harwood stated that Punk and The Young Bucks are all "beautiful human beings" and that as someone who loves wrestling with all his heart, he was just trying to make things right. Harwood added, "If I was wrong for that and I upset those guys, or even if I upset Punk, I sincerely apologize. If I upset my office, I sincerely apologize. If I upset anybody else who is letting Dave Meltzer know that the locker room is upset with me, if I upset that person, I sincerely apologize. That was not my goal. My goal was to make AEW better. That's all."