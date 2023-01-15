GUNTHER Is Candid About Effects Of 'Physically Demanding' WWE Matches

"This is the damndest thing I have ever seen in life," said Nigel McGuinness on commentary after GUNTHER (then known as WALTER) defended the NXT UK Championship against Ilja Dragunov on the October 29, 2020, episode of "NXT UK." Since then, hard-hitting matches have become synonymous with GUNTHER, who debuted on "Smackdown" in April 2022 and recently surpassed 200 days as WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Ahead of his championship match against Braun Strowman on the January 13 episode of "Smackdown," GUNTHER discussed his hard-hitting matches against Dragunov and Sheamus in an interview with The Dallas Morning News. "Obviously, it's physically very demanding. Our sport in general is very physically demanding," he said. "And yeah, the matches you named, those are the matches where you put in the extra work, where you have to walk an extra mile compared to most of the other matches you have. So you'll definitely feel that, but that's nothing to complain about. It's the profession I chose and that's part of it.

"Mentally, it's getting the response [from fans and peers] in that fashion – it's a very good feeling at the end of the day," GUNTHER continued, explaining that he's spent half of his life in pro wrestling; a life that requires "work" and "difficulties, according to the Intercontinental Champion.

"At the end of the day, you do it for those moments when you basically leave your heart and soul in the ring and then it gets appreciated by everybody in that regard," GUNTHER confessed. "So, it's always a very good feeling."



