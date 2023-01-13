CM Punk Shares Ice Cream With AEW Star

The injured, reportedly suspended, but not even close to forgotten CM Punk has been sending out mixed signals regarding AEW lately. One minute he's agreeing with friend and fellow AEW star Dax Harwood that there is money to be made with a program between Punk and backstage foes The Elite, the next he's making snide remarks about TV ratings towards AEW World Champion MJF. Friday appears to be another day of mixed signals for Punk. On his Instagram story, Punk posted a photo of himself enjoying ice cream with friend, AEW star, and House of Black member Brody King. It's unclear when the photo was taken.

"Brody King used to park cars at the KIA Forum and last night he wrestled in there," Punk wrote alongside the photo. "He made a post about it and I just think it's super cool. Go look at his post, it's super cool." King, who reposted Punk's message on his own Instagram story, talked about wrestling in the KIA Forum on social media yesterday, expressing pride at how far he had come since working as a parking attendant at the venue years ago. Fans will be able to see King's Forum match tonight on "AEW Rampage," as he and House of Black leader Malakai Black will take on Eddie Kingston and Ortiz.

It should be noted that, in addition to being friends with Punk, King has positive relationships with The Young Bucks and MJF, three wrestlers Punk appears to have animosity towards. King discussed his friendship with the Bucks previously in an appearance on Talk is Jericho, and also admitted while on AEW Unrestricted that MJF had been one of the many who campaigned for King to join AEW.