CM Punk Mocks AEW Ratings

AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman took to Instagram on Thursday to show off his awards from "Pro Wrestling Illustrated."

One of those awards was for "Feud of the Year" with CM Punk. MJF decided to tape over Punk's name and write his own name. Going back to their feud, the two faced each other for the first on the February 2 edition of "AEW Dynamite," in which MJF was victorious. A month later, Punk defeated MJF in a brutal dog collar match at the Revolution 2022 pay-per-view.

Punk did react to the photo, but instead of just taking a dig at MJF, Punk decided to tease All Elite Wrestling and its recent viewership.

"Maybe find some tape for the ratings so nobody sees those either," wrote Punk.

It's worth mentioning that this past Wednesday's "Dynamite" did see its total viewership climb to the highest number since October 26. This week's episode also saw a 12 percent increase from last week's "New Year's Smash" special.

Punk's last AEW match was in September at the All Out pay-per-view, where he became the AEW World Champion after defeating Jon Moxley. However, after he made some harsh comments about several other AEW employees in the post-show media scrum, Punk got into a backstage altercation with The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks). He was stripped of the AEW World Title and has been off AEW television ever since. He's also reportedly recovering from a torn left triceps injury that occurred in the All Out main event.

MJF on the other hand has been feuding with Bryan Danielson since the "Dynamite: Winter is Coming" special.