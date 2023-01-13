Vince Vaughn Hangs With AEW Couple

One could be forgiven if they were under the impression that every celebrity in town was at "AEW Dynamite" this past Wednesday in Los Angeles. Several well known stars, including actors Ken Jeong, Paul Walter Hauser (who will appear this Friday on "AEW Rampage") and Freddie Prinze Jr., appeared on camera, while others such as Blake Anderson, Marc Maron, and Tim Robinson later revealed they were in the crowd or backstage at the event. And then there's the star of hit comedies like "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story," Vince Vaughn.

While the "Old School" actor wasn't seen on camera at "Dynamite," a photo of Vaughn with AEW power couple Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker DMD, which Baker posted on Twitter early Friday afternoon, seems to suggest he was in the area Wednesday night. As it turns out, Vaughn is no stranger to AEW shows, especially ones that take place in Los Angeles. The "Anchorman" scene-stealer was actually caught on camera this past June when "Dynamite" first emanated from the KIA Forum, just prior to the main event between Daniel Garcia and Jon Moxley.

In addition to snagging a photo with Vaughn, it was a good night for Baker and Cole overall. Cole announced his return to AEW in an emotional promo, ending a near six month hiatus due to injuries, while Baker and her partner, AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter, emerged victorious in tag team action, defeating Saraya and Toni Storm after an inadvertent assist from Hikaru Shida.