Top WWE Star Addresses Stephanie McMahon's WWE Resignation

These are tumultuous times for WWE as Vince McMahon is back in power and a sale of the company looks to be imminent. Things went further when Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation as Co-CEO of WWE. The news shocked many people like Kofi Kingston who says she was well-liked and saw her as a positive figure.

In an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri, Kingston touched on Stephanie McMahon's influence and what she means to WWE.

"I've been so lucky to have gotten to know Stephanie very well over the past 15 years and her passion for the industry is just undeniable," Kingston said. "She does so much for the company, whether a lot of it gets seen or not. She is part of the lifeblood that allows the WWE to exist. So her presence will definitely be missed for sure but I think she's earned the right to retire and enjoy her family life and I'm happy for her in that sense."

With Stephanie McMahon gone, the former chairman back in the company, and the possibility of a sale looming, there are many uncertainties for WWE. As a result, backstage morale took a hit, but Kingston remains determined.

"So our role as superstars remains constant. Like we're gonna go out and put on the best matches possible and tell stories in the ring and give people incredible memories. That's what we do," he said. "Regardless of what's going on around us, we go out there and we put on a great show. So I'm looking forward to being able to continue to go out and do that on the grandest stage of them all."

