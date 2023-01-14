Backstage Update On Cody Rhodes' Training For In-Ring Return

Cody Rhodes has been preparing for his in-ring return at the WWE Performance Center, according to a new report from Fightful Select.

According to the report, Rhodes was spotted at the Performance Center in late December along with his family and team. Sources told Fightful that Rhodes was able to pick who to help him train for his in-ring return, and he handpicked NXT stars, Carmelo Hayes and Joe Gacy.

Rhodes suffered a pectoral tendon injury just days before Hell in a Cell, though he still had his match against Seth Rollins and won. He's been absent from in-ring competition since the Hell in a Cell match in June 2022.

Fightful Select also noted that Rhodes is "factored" into WWE's WrestleMania 39 and has been since this fall. Though it's believed that due to the pace of his progress, the WWE Superstar could be making his appearance a lot sooner at the Royal Rumble on January 28. The current betting odds even have him as the fan favorite to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble, while Sami Zayn is the second.

"The American Nightmare" made his WWE return at WrestleMania 38 as the mystery opponent to Seth Rollins. Rhodes' WWE comeback won an ESPY for "WWE Moment of the Year." He was up against the Undertaker getting inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin stunning Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38, and Big E cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase to win the WWE Championship.