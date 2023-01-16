Booker T Defends AEW Against Fans With False Expectations

When Saraya announced in December that she would find a mystery partner to take on Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter on the January 11 "AEW Dynamite," fans ran wild with speculation regarding Mercedes Monè possibly appearing. The rumors ramped up again once the former Sasha Banks debuted at Wrestle Kingdom 17. AEW then seemingly squashed the mystery partner idea later that night when Saraya announced Toni Storm as her partner. Ultimately, Saraya and Storm went on to lose their match on January 11 with no sign of Monè.

During a recent episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T was asked if AEW looks bad after some fans were left disappointed by the lack of Monè. In response, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer defended AEW.

"That's what the internet does, hype up something like that, make the fans feel like that's something that, you know, perhaps will happen. Not could happen, but will happen," Booker T said. "[The] story's already been written as far as those internet fans. My thing is, no, I don't think AEW has anything to look bad about or anybody else including Mercedes."

Beyond working dates for NJPW and STARDOM in the near future, it remains to be seen where else Monè could pop up. The former WWE Women's Champion is setting out on a "world domination tour," which will continue with NJPW's Battle at the Valley event in San Jose on February 18, where she will challenge KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Championship.