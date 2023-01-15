Los Ingobernables De Japon Invades Pro Wrestling NOAH Autograph Signing

The ongoing feud between New Japan Pro Wrestling's Los Ingobernables de Japon, and Pro Wrestling NOAH's KONGO has taken centerstage in the new year. KONGO, led by recent GHC Heavyweight Championship contender Kenoh, recently invaded NJPW's press area on January 4 inside the Tokyo Dome to challenge the faction to a series of singles matches at the upcoming Night Two of Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 21. In turn, L.I.J. took matters into their own hands and gave KONGO a bit of their own medicine when they invaded a NOAH meet-and-greet and had a peculiar run-in with the rebellious faction.

😯 This was the shocking moment when L.I.J arrived at the NOAH show today! L.I.J, directed by leader Tetsuya Naito, had been invited by KONGO supremo Kenoh! #NJPWvsNOAH #noah_ghc #njpw pic.twitter.com/5OREElbtC2 — Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) January 15, 2023

Tetsuya Naito, who will take part in the Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night Two main event against Kenoh, led the ungovernable group into the venue, immediately heading towards the merchandise tables. While most would expect warring factions to break out into a brawl in a situation such as this, the members of L.I.J. once again kept fans guessing, as they instead purchased a KONGO shirt from the table and requested that Kenoh and company sign it when they finally met eye-to-eye. Never the type to turn a fan down, the members of KONGO signed the shirt and returned it to Naito with no physical altercation involved.

Naito is surely not new to playing mind games with his opponent, but it's rare that "El Inogbernable" meets someone as willing to partake in said mind games as Kenoh. In fact, the KONGO leader has been playing mind games of his own as he recently spoke to Tokyo Sports at Naito's family restaurant, beckoning L.I.J. to transfer to NOAH in the event that KONGO wins their upcoming singles match series at Wrestle Kingdom 17.