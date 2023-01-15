Dominik Mysterio Discusses Relationship With Vince McMahon And Triple H

Dominik Mysterio might play a bad boy on television, but based on a recent interview with Konnan and Disco Inferno, the scion of the Mysterio dynasty is nothing but professional backstage.

On an episode of "Keepin' It 100," Dominik was asked about his relationship with current Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque and the newly-returning Vince McMahon. "I feel like I had a very good relationship with them," Dominik said. "It was always very professional. 'Hi,' and 'hello,' and 'goodbye.' 'Hi' in gorilla [position] before my matches, 'thank you,' stuff like that." Dominik is quick to note that his experience might not be universal.

"I've kinda been around them since I was 4 or 5 years old." Despite his professional conduct backstage, Dominik has been getting in some trouble with management for missing flights.

As for the changes in creative since Triple H took over the company's direction, Mysterio says it all comes down to the environment. "Hunter, he's out and he's walking around," and noting that Triple H is open to answering very questions, which differed from McMahon's more hands-off approach to talent.

"It was very rare when you saw Vince because he was always in his office. It just depends on how you look at it."

Mysterio has been featured heavily under both McMahon and Levesque's creative direction, recently spending a night in jail after his father called the authorities on him and his significant other and Judgment Day comrade Rhea Ripley, following a holiday squabble at the Mysterio home.