Vince McMahon's Current WWE Title Revealed On Board Of Directors Website

It's now been three days since Vince McMahon orchestrated an apparent coup d'etat that put him back on the WWE Board of Directors, alongside George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, and there are still many questions to be answered — some regarding whether or not a sale of WWE, reportedly the reason McMahon orchestrated his return to power, will occur, some regarding whether McMahon will resume all his former roles, including head of WWE creative and a few about just what McMahon's current titles within WWE are. Fortunately, the WWE corporate website has all the answers one needs, at least as far as that last question is concerned. According to the website, McMahon, who is the first name listed as a board member, has the current titles of Co-Founder and Former Chairman and CEO. McMahon notably isn't listed under any other titles, nor is he listed as a committee member or chair.

Barrios and Wilson, who served as Co-Presidents of WWE from 2018-2020, are also included as board members. Along with McMahon, the trio replaced former board members JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R. Speed, and Alan M. Wexler, who were all removed to make room for McMahon, Barrios, and Wilson. As of now, no replacements are listed on the website for former board members Ignace Lahoud and Man Jit Singh, who resigned this past Friday.

Despite McMahon's power plays, and the revelations that the board had unanimously voted against his return prior to his moves last week, WWE has since stressed that everyone on the board is on the same page, and that WWE Co-CEO's Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, as well as WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, will remain in their roles for the time being. WWE is scheduled to air "WWE Raw" tonight from Birmingham, Alabama.