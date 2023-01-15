Seth Rollins Reveals His WrestleMania 39 Aspiration

Getting the chance to headline WrestleMania 39 is a goal for anybody on the WWE roster, and Seth Rollins has thrown his name into the hat, making it clear he wants to make that happen. "Really feel like main eventing WrestleMania this year," he said on Twitter.



Rollins has been involved in some major WrestleMania matches over the years, from facing Triple H and defeating Brock Lesnar to competing against Cody Rhodes on his return to the company last year. Technically, Rollins has headlined WrestleMania before in 2015 when he cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to beat Lesnar and Roman Reigns to claim the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the process. However, he hasn't been involved in a main event at this premium live event from the first bell, which is something that he obviously wants to change this time around.

Of course, there will be two main event matches again this year, and it is widely expected that Roman Reigns will be involved in one of those encounters, while the other remains up in the air. Names such as The Rock and Rhodes have been rumored when it comes to facing Reigns in a match, but Rollins has a history with the "Tribal Chief" as well, having technically defeated him the last time they met for a televised bout at the Royal Rumble 2021 event.

Rollins could earn the opportunity to headline WrestleMania this year later this month as he is a confirmed entrant into the men's Royal Rumble match, which is one that he has a history with having won the 2019 event.