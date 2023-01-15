Saraya Names Women's Wrestler She Wants To See In AEW

Saraya remains one of the most exciting new additions to the AEW women's division, coming out of retirement to continue her career with Tony Khan's company. So far she has had two matches for AEW, a singles bout against Britt Baker at Full Gear, and most recently in a tag team match on "AEW Dynamite" as she joined forces with Toni Storm in a losing effort against Baker and Jamie Hayter.

However, while her focus has been on the top-tier talent that already exists in the women's division, that doesn't mean that Saraya isn't keeping her eye on wrestlers outside the company. She took to Twitter to say, "I wanna see @thetayavalkyrie in @aew" making it clear she wants Khan to continue strengthening the division with the veteran talent who has made a name for herself working for the likes of WWE, Impact Wrestling, and AAA being someone she'd like to compete against.

Valkyrie, who most recently competed at Impact Wrestling's Hard To Kill Fallout show, responded to the message by saying, "ilysm," not giving too much away regarding if she'd want that opportunity. Of course, AEW and Impact have had a working relationship in the past with talent going back and forth from each promotion, so even a one-off appearance from the current Knockouts Tag Team Champion wouldn't be out of the question.

Valkyrie and Saraya are two wrestlers who have never shared the ring, but Valkyrie has competed against the former Divas Champions mother, Saraya Knight back in 2018 with the Englishwoman picking up the win in that clash at the Blackcraft Spirits Of The Dead event. Valkyrie has admitted in the past that, "there's just so much talent over there that I would love to play with," when asked if she'd like to work for AEW, and facing Saraya is certainly something fans would enjoy watching.