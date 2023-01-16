Motor City Machine Guns & NJPW Star Set To Make GCW Debuts Next Month

March will see several Game Changer Wrestling debuts. The popular independent promotion announced on January 15 that the Impact World Tag Team Champions and NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) will be appearing at the GCW: Ransom event on March 5 at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Last Friday at Impact's Hard To Kill pay-per-view, Shelley and Sabin retained the Impact World Tag Team Titles against Bullet Club's Chris Bey and Ace Austin, Heath and Rhino, and The Major Players (Matt Cardona and Brian Myers).

NJPW star KUSHIDA is another debut set for next month. GCW announced via Twitter on January 10 that the former "WWE NXT" star will be at the GCW: Eye For An Eye event on March 17 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. KUSHIDA is a former "NXT" Cruiserweight Champion and a six-time former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. It's also interesting to mention that KUSHIDA and Alex Shelley are former tag team partners and were known as the Time Splitters.

As noted, KUSHIDA will be making his AEW debut on the January 18 edition of "Dynamite." He will be facing TNT Champion Darby Allin for the title. Allin has been champion since defeating Samoa Joe on the January 4 edition of "Dynamite." His last title defense was against former NJPW star Juice Robinson.

As of this writing, no opponents have been revealed for either The Motor City Machine Guns or KUSHIDA.