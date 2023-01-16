All The Matches & Segments Confirmed So Far For Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

Fans have a lot to look forward to on this week's "AEW Dynamite," with six matches and one big-name interview announced for the show.

The next AEW pay-per-view, Revolution, is scheduled for March 5, 2023, and we already know that the main event match for the show will be AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF versus Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man match. But ahead of their epic stipulation bout, Danielson is tasked with getting through several opponents. Last week, Danielson conquered Konosuke Takeshita, while this week he is set to face former ROH World Champion, Bandido.

Also scheduled for this Wednesday is a TNT Championship match between the recently-crowned champ Darby Allin and KUSHIDA. This will be the first time the NJPW star and former WWE "NXT" Cruiserweight Champion will compete in AEW.

Orange Cassidy will also be putting his All-Atlantic Championship on the line when he faces Jay Lethal. Two of the current AEW Trios Champions, The Young Bucks, will also be participating in a match on Wednesday's show when they battle the high-flying, familial team of Top Flight.

Jake Hager will have to divert his focus from his beloved purple hat and focus on the match he has scheduled against the rising Ricky Starks on "Dynamite." Meanwhile, representing the women of AEW, Willow Nightingale and Toni Storm will compete in one-on-one action.

Outside of the ring, it's been announced that "Hangman" Adam Page will be interviewed by Renee Paquette after his big win over Jon Moxley on last week's episode. One could guess that the current World Champion, MJF, will also make an appearance, possibly during Danielson's match with Bandido.