Shawn Michaels Set To Appear At Major WWE Event

We are one week away from the 30th anniversary episode of "WWE Raw," and as we inch closer, the guest list continues to expand. The likes of Kane and Sean Waltman have already been confirmed for the evening, and per PWInsider, they'll be greeted by yet another familiar face in two-time Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. With "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair also slated to attend, "Raw XXX" is shaping up to be quite the gathering. Michaels currently serves as WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, and has been working with those down in "WWE NXT" since 2016. However, there is one particularly special thing about HBK's upcoming appearance.

As things stand, Michaels is the only superstar who appeared on the very first episode of "Raw" that is booked for the event. Not only that, but he's the first-ever champion to defend a title on "Raw," retaining his Intercontinental Championship on January 11, 1993 in a match against Max Moon. PWInsider does leave the door open to the possibility that other stars who worked that first episode, including The Undertaker, Koko B. Ware, and The Steiner brothers, may appear as well.

Waltman and Michaels both share the distinction of being two-time WWE Hall of Famers due to their ties with D-Generation X, but "Mr. WrestleMania" has had his share of run-ins with Kane over the years as well — not to mention his on-screen brother Undertaker, who was of course responsible for retiring HBK from in-ring competition back at WrestleMania 26.