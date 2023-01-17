Couple Of AEW Stars On Tap For Indie Wrestling Show

Wheeler Yuta and Willow Nightingale of AEW are both set to appear on Beyond Wrestling's Miight Snow on January 29, 2023. Nightingale will be squaring off in an intergender match against Ichiban, while ROH Pure Champion Yuta will be facing Marcus Mathers.

Nightingale most recently turned heads when she and Ruby Soho fought Anna Jay and Tay Melo in a street fight on the January 13 episode of "AEW Rampage." During the match, she powerbombed Jay off the stage. The spot was intended to see Jay go through a table, but she instead ended up flat on the concrete below the stage after she and Nightingale missed the table. In a recent update, it is said that Anna Jay is alright and healthy.

However, the missed table spot wasn't the only controversy from the match as the blood-soaked image of Soho has taken social media by storm. Though not the first time a match has been so thoroughly gruesome, Soho's bloody visage made for a comparatively jarring visual against a similar image of Britt Baker from her Lights Out match against Thunder Rosa. AEW announcer Tony Schiavone recently noted that there might be too much blood in pro wrestling.

Yuta, the current ROH Pure Champion, has yet to wrestle on AEW television in 2023, with his last match being a losing effort against Swerve Strickland on the last "AEW Rampage" of 2022. In a tweet about his upcoming match at Miight Snow, Yuta simply said, "I hope it doesn't snow."