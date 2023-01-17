WWE NXT Preview (1/17): Gallus Vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, Tyler Bate Returns, More

Gallus' Mark Coffey and Wolfgang will seek to keep their momentum going on tonight's edition of "WWE NXT." The Scottish duo returned from suspension during last week's "New Year's Evil" special, and triumphed in a tag team gauntlet match to become the new challengers for the "NXT" Tag Team Championship; Coffey and Wolfgang eliminated Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson to win. It later emerged that Gallus had taken out Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen backstage and replaced the pair in the high-stakes bout. As a result, the former "NXT UK" Tag Team Champions will now look to exact revenge, and aim to score another victory over Coffey and Wolfgang following their "Pub Rules" match win on the September 27 episode of "NXT."

Another tag team encounter is set for this evening, as Apollo Crews teams up with Axiom to face Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. Two weeks ago, Hayes got the better of Crews in a one-on-one match. Following that victory, the two-time "NXT" North American Champion reiterated his intention to challenge for the "NXT" Championship. Williams briefly wore a luchador mask during that segment, while the pair ignited their feud with Crews and Axiom further by poking fun at the duo.

Lastly, former "NXT UK" Champion Tyler Bate will make his long-awaited return to the "NXT" brand. After weeks of hyping up his comeback, the "Big Strong Boy" has promised he is here to stay after taking some time off for rest and reflection. Bate last performed inside a WWE ring on the September 20 episode of "NXT" when he lost to JD McDonagh in an "NXT" Championship number one contender's match. It's currently unknown what's in store for the 25-year-old tonight.