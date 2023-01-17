Maria Kanellis Addresses Previous Billy Corgan And The NWA Comments

Last November, NWA owner Billy Corgan shared his thoughts on the possibility of a second NWA EmPowerrr event to follow up the company's first all-women's pay-per-view in 2021. Corgan stated that he had some interest in the idea, but wondered if his company had enough women's talent to "carry a three-hour pay-per-view."

Upon being asked about Corgan's comments in an interview with Fightful's Grapsody podcast, AEW performer Maria Kanellis touted the roster for her promotion, Women's Wrestling Army, while also empathizing with Corgan's need to sell pay-per-views. Now, speaking to Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo, Kanellis elaborated on her feelings toward Corgan, noting that she holds no ill will towards her fellow wrestling promoter.

"It's a tough position to be in," Kanellis said. "I like Billy. I've known him for years now. He was always a big supporter of Mike [Bennett] and myself when we were in Impact. Our first run there was awesome, and a lot of the creative ideas came from him."

Kanellis clarified that she did not directly comment on Corgan's statement and that she was simply responding to a question about the viability of putting together a wrestling card featuring all women. The former WWE star would go on to say that Corgan may have a different wrestling style in mind for his company and that's okay.

"It is called preference," Kanellis said. "That is what makes this industry amazing."