Jade Cargill Confirms Change In AEW Plans For Bow-Wow

For weeks and weeks this past fall, TBS Champion Jade Cargill engaged in a feud with rapper Bow Wow, as the two delivered video messages back-and-forth to each other while fans waited for the rivalry to somehow boil over on AEW television.

However, in a new interview on the "Bootleg Kev" talk show, Cargill revealed that she was just as surprised as fans were when nothing came of the build to the storyline."I don't know what happened with it," Cargill said. "Something was supposed to happen, it didn't happen, and we moved on from the situation."

Cargill didn't expand on the situation, leaving fans questioning whether it was Bow Wow or AEW who ended the working relationship. The rapper, who was known as Lil' Bow Wow when his career started as a child in the early 2000s, traded multiple trash-talking tweets with Cargill before she appeared at a concert in Miami to confront the music star last November.

AEW's heavily promoted the feud for weeks, leading many fans to wonder whether Cargill and Bow Wow would square off in the ring in what would be the promotion's first inter-gender match. Instead, the feud was abruptly and quietly dropped with no explanation on "Dynamite" or "Rampage."

Cargill has done just fine with Bow Wow in her rear-view. Last week, the AEW star became the longest-reigning singles champion in the company's young history, surpassing the record previously held by AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida. Cargill has held the TBS Championship for 377 days.