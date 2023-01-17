Kevin Nash Gives Thoughts On Stephanie McMahon's Resignation

Vince McMahon returning to WWE and, more specifically, back onto its Board of Directors has been all wrestling has been talking about the last few weeks, but getting lost in the cracks of the story of a potential WWE sale has been Stephanie McMahon's exit from the company, resigning from her executive duties. She had originally stepped back from WWE in May of 2022 taking a leave of absence before swiftly returning in the role of co-CEO in July following her father's retirement in light of sexual misconduct allegations However, this departure appears much more permanent.

During his latest "Kliq This" podcast episode, Kevin Nash speculated that she returned to work to "protect the family's assets" as he believes there needs to be a McMahon in the mix of things. However, he now wonders if the time is there for Stephanie to go and focus on a different role: one of just being a mother.

"I know that Stephanie is an amazing, amazing, amazing woman, number one, but just a mom," he said. "Their oldest — my Christmas card I could not believe the oldest ... I was amazed from the last time I saw her how big she's got. Not big anymore, she's a lady, and I think that Stephanie absolutely loved being a mom and being home with those girls."

WWE has been dealing with its fair share of blowback in the wake of Vince McMahon's return, and Nash doesn't think that Stephanie wanted to be around waiting if the company is going to "start having some kind of sh*t fry 24/7."

Interestingly, Nash also hinted that his friend — and Stephanie McMahon's husband — Paul "Triple H" Levesque might not be interested in being involved in all that either, adding, "Nor do I think my buddy will be f***ing at any time grabbing a ladle to be helping out the sh*t show." However, Levesque has led multiple talent meetings recently to calm backstage concerns amidst sale rumors and insisted to people that he remains in his current position as Chief Content Officer.

