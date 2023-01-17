Booker T Has No Issue With AEW Star Stepping Into World Title Picture

Last week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" included the surprise return of Adam Cole after being absent from the ring for more than six months. Cole has already made his mark in the company by winning the Owen Hart Foundation tournament, but now that he's back, he says he's aiming to climb to "the top of the mountain."

"I'm glad to see him back. Adam Cole is a guy I've always liked," Booker T said on his latest "Hall of Fame podcast." "He's a guy, I saw him on the independent scene before he ever got to WWE and then made the switch over to AEW. Of course, we talked about the concussion thing that he was going through. Obviously, it had to be a pretty bad concussion because he was off for quite some time. So, yeah, I'm always glad to see these young guys get the chance to go out there and shine."

Booker is confident that if Cole receives a shot at the AEW World Title against champion MJF, it will be a match to remember. "Him and MJF, I don't see anything wrong with that," Booker said. "One thing about it: MJF's going to need guys to work. That's what the business has always been built around — the champion having guys to be able to go out there and perform with."

Cole had been out since June after suffering a serious concussion at the AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling collaborative event, Forbidden Door. He was also rehabilitating a torn labrum that he suffered prior to the concussion. If Cole does eventually get a shot at the AEW World Championship, it's possible he'll be challenging Bryan Danielson instead of MJF. Danielson and MJF are scheduled for a 60-minute Iron Man Match for the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution in March.