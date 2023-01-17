Big E Seems To Confirm Exit Of Tenured WWE Executive

On Tuesday, just after noon ET, Fightful Select reported that Adam Hopkins, a longtime WWE employee who most recently served as Vice President of Communications, is no longer with the company after more than 25 years on its payroll. The nature of his departure is not yet public as of this writing, but injured WWE wrestler/talent scout Big E seemingly confirmed the news in a reply to the tweet from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp that broke the news. Emails sent by Wrestling Inc. to Hopkins' WWE email account bounced back, giving a "Security or policy settings at wwecorp.com have rejected your message" error.

By all appearances, including his LinkedIn page, Hopkins worked for WWE his entire adult life. Among WWE's communications/public relations staff, he was best-known in media circles as the point man for setting up interviews and arranging access to events. To fans, he's the guy who introduces Paul Levesque and Shawn Michaels on media calls; the Levesque calls started in 2014 at Hopkins' behest. He gradually climbed the company ladder, starting as Fan Services Coordinator in September 1997 and working his way up through the communications department starting in February 2000, continuing to oversee Fan Services throughout. It wasn't until February 2022, though, that he landed a promotion to an executive role, getting the vice president title that he held as of his departure.

Hopkins' departure comes in the midst of a number of internal shakeups within WWE, including the resignation of former co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and the restoration of her father, Vince McMahon, to the position of executive chairman of the board.