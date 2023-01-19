Will Ospreay Would Love To Wrestle This Top WWE Star

When it comes to dream matches in modern-day wrestling, Will Ospreay is a name that is often in the conversation due to his phenomenal in-ring ability. The focus is often placed on possible encounters he could have in AEW due to the connection the company has with Ospreay's current promotion, NJPW. While matches against the likes of Bryan Danielson and Adam Page would likely be great, there is one name in WWE fans want to see the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion tangle with: Seth Rollins.

It isn't just wrestling fans that are hoping to see the former Twitter rivals compete. Ospreay told Renee Paquette on "The Sessions" podcast that he "would love to do that" at some point.

"I liked Seth before he was Seth, I liked him when he was Tyler Black," Ospreay said. "I used to think he was a good wrestler in Ring Of Honor, and I think he still is a good wrestler. So if there was a chance of making it work, I would absolutely love to make it work."

The "forbidden door" has become a popular term in pro wrestling, and it would need to be opened for this match to happen. As Ospreay pointed out, they are both "bound by contractual obligations that say that we can't do it." However, he is remaining hopeful, and there have been signs that WWE could be more open to such things, as WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura recently facied The Great Muta on a Pro Wrestling NOAH show.

"I feel like the doors are slowly opening to other exports and maybe things can happen here and there, but I don't know," Ospreay said.

